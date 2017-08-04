PSL: If ever there was a time to embrace the message of a song like “Listen to the Music,” a longtime Doobies concert favorite, originally from 1972’s Toulouse Street, 2017 seems to be the perfect time.

TJ: It’s getting pretty crazy out there, isn’t it?

PSL: “Listen to the Music” is one of those universally tangible songs. How do you define its message?

TJ: Well, that’s the idea behind music, period. That’s really what the song is about — let’s all just listen to the music and get past our personal hang-ups, ego trips, and any kind of friction we have. Let’s just sit down, mellow out, and listen to music as a communication source, if you will. Perhaps things would come down a few notches from where we are right now, which is getting pretty … (slight pause) strident.

PSL: You and The Doobie Brothers are more than 45 years into your career and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. Why do you think you touch so many people?

TJ: To me, it’s always about the songs. It’s the “Listen to the Music” kind of thing, or it could be what you get from “Another Park, Another Sunday” or “Black Water” [both from 1974’s What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits], or “Long Train Runnin’ ” [from 1973’s The Captain and Me]. I’ve had people come up and tell me from a personal point of view that our songs got them through the Vietnam War, or they got them through a parting period or some romantic entanglement in their life. I’ve heard just about everything you can think of. The whole point being they can relate to the songs as a part of their life, so it means something to them when they hear them.

And the other thing I would say is, people can sing along with them. The songs have words that are completely understood, and people enjoy singing along to them. And with the anthemic kind of songs — when we do “Listen to the Music” or “Black Water” live, for instance — you’ve got the whole place singing them, and they sing them loud.

PSL: It must feel good to get that kind of response every night.

TJ: It does. It’s very gratifying. And that’s been going on for … (laughs) forever.

The Doobie Brothers, 8 p.m., Aug. 18 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. 760-342-5000; fantasyspringsresort.com