Still evolving, he admits he’s getting better at imitating Donald Trump, for instance, and you can hear him voicing the trapped-in-a-jar head of a reanimated President Richard Nixon in the upcoming Futrama movie. The performer tells Palm Springs Life about his many incarnations.

The iconic performer chronicles his experiences impersonating — and often interacting with — a gaggle of showbiz legends in his new book, Little By Little — People I’ve Known and Been as well as in his stage show at the Tropicana in Las Vegas. It’s bound to be delicious fodder when Little is interviewed and honored at a Luminary Luncheon hosted by Coachella Valley Repertory Feb. 17.

Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Stewart, Johnny Carson, John Wayne, Carol Channing, and about 195 other famous celebrities take up space in the living room of Rich Little’s mind. It’s precious creative real estate to occupy, that’s for sure, and Little, the world’s best master mimic, has done a remarkable job of preserving it over the last five decades or so.

Rich Little with two of his favorites to impersonate, Richard Nixon (left) and George Burns.

PSL: What sparked the book?

Rich Little: I kept a diary, a few lines here and there — funny things that happened with celebrities through the years. Whenever anything amusing happened, I would write it down. A couple of years ago, I was flipping through the diary and I thought: ‘You know, I think I have a book here.’

PSL: When did you know you were going to make your living as an impersonator? Was there a defining moment?

RL: When I started getting paid for it. [Laughs] When I was living in Ottawa, Canada, and a young school kid, I did impressions of the teachers and the local politicians. It was just a hobby. All of a sudden, different organizations wanted me to do something and they would give me $10 to perform. I thought: ‘My God. You mean there’s money in this?’

PSL: There must be a few famous people that really stand out to you in terms of being great to impersonate.

RL: Reagan stands out tremendously. And Jimmy Stewart. I knew those pretty well, more than anybody else. Although, I did know Jack Benny, personally, too. But I spent a lot of time with Regan and Stewart and a lot of funny things happened with those two.