Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Stewart, Johnny Carson, John Wayne, Carol Channing, and about 195 other famous celebrities take up space in the living room of Rich Little’s mind. It’s precious creative real estate to occupy, that’s for sure, and Little, the world’s best master mimic, has done a remarkable job of preserving it over the last five decades or so.
The iconic performer chronicles his experiences impersonating — and often interacting with — a gaggle of showbiz legends in his new book, Little By Little — People I’ve Known and Been as well as in his stage show at the Tropicana in Las Vegas. It’s bound to be delicious fodder when Little is interviewed and honored at a Luminary Luncheon hosted by Coachella Valley Repertory Feb. 17.
Still evolving, he admits he’s getting better at imitating Donald Trump, for instance, and you can hear him voicing the trapped-in-a-jar head of a reanimated President Richard Nixon in the upcoming Futrama movie. The performer tells Palm Springs Life about his many incarnations.
Rich Little with two of his favorites to impersonate, Richard Nixon (left) and George Burns.
PSL: What sparked the book?
Rich Little: I kept a diary, a few lines here and there — funny things that happened with celebrities through the years. Whenever anything amusing happened, I would write it down. A couple of years ago, I was flipping through the diary and I thought: ‘You know, I think I have a book here.’
PSL: When did you know you were going to make your living as an impersonator? Was there a defining moment?
RL: When I started getting paid for it. [Laughs] When I was living in Ottawa, Canada, and a young school kid, I did impressions of the teachers and the local politicians. It was just a hobby. All of a sudden, different organizations wanted me to do something and they would give me $10 to perform. I thought: ‘My God. You mean there’s money in this?’
PSL: There must be a few famous people that really stand out to you in terms of being great to impersonate.
RL: Reagan stands out tremendously. And Jimmy Stewart. I knew those pretty well, more than anybody else. Although, I did know Jack Benny, personally, too. But I spent a lot of time with Regan and Stewart and a lot of funny things happened with those two.
PSL: President Reagan must have appreciated your take on him?
RL: He was the best audience. He would just scream with laughter. One time he said to me: [Impersonates Reagan] ‘You know, Rich, you do me better than I do and I was thinking, you’re more me than I am, and when I pass away, I think they should bury you.’ So, when he did die, that’s why I didn’t go to the funeral.
PSL: Wise move. Were there people that didn’t appreciate your impressions of them?
Rich Little (left) with Nancy Reagan and President Ronald Reagan.
RL: Oh yeah. Paul Lynde from Hollywood Squares hated my impression and didn’t mind showing it either on the show. He would make a face every time I did him and say something like: [Impersonates Lynde] ‘Who’s that? What is he doing? Get a day job.’
PSL: Where do you go within yourself when you do the impressions?
RL: I just, for a moment, in my mind, think that I am the person. So I do it from the inside, out, instead of the outside, in, and I just become the person. You know, sometimes I get so into Johnny Carson, that I find myself leaving the stage, going back to the dressing room, and writing out an alimony check.
PSL: That can be a little tricky, eh?
RL: Or I do Dean Martin so well, that they have to carry me back to the dressing room. [Laughs] But really, it’s just a question of concentration. I have to lose myself in it.
PSL: Who would you say has been one of the strongest influences in your life?
RL: Well, Mel Tormé helped me get on The Judy Garland Show. When he heard me imitating people like Glenn Ford and Sterling Hayden, nobody had ever done that before, he put all my voices on tape and played it for Judy Garland. That was big.
And, personally, I would say my third wife [Marie]. She was a huge influence in my career before she died. So organized and charitable, and we formed a few charities together [The Marie and Rich Little Foundation]. She was great. Right now, I am doing a lot for the troops — like my artwork, or things from my TV shows — and I give all of the money to The Gary Sinise Foundation. It’s so rewarding.
Rich Little will be honored at a CV Rep luncheon at noon Feb. 17, at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, 32250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage. Purchase tickets online at cvrep.vbotickets.com or by calling the box office at 760-296-2966. Visit the Marie and Rich Little Foundation at richlittle.com.