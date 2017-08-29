During the first decade of the 20th century, the skyline of Los Angeles resembled something more akin to Texas. “There were thousands of oil derricks crowded into neighborhoods just east of downtown, including the front and backyards of numerous homes,” says Palm Springs historian Peter Moruzzi.

The images of L.A. astounded Moruzzi as he compiled his book, Greetings from Los Angeles, which takes the reader on a historic tour of the City of Angels, from 1850 to 1965, through a superb collection of vintage ephemera including picture postcards, old photographs, brochures, ads, and collectibles.