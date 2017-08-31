The Gallery Building on North Palm Canyon Drive has seen more than a few transformations since it served as the El Mirador Hotel’s garage. The chauffeurs who once bunked upstairs are gone, as are the gas station and the art gallery, to say nothing of the glamorous hotel across the street, long since made over into Desert Regional Medical Center.

The most famous celebrity resident these days is brush Palm Springs Luxury Hair Salon, which moved into the space two years ago, bringing with it a sense of glamour and exclusivity. A snipping establishment strikes me as a fitting incarnation for this spot, but it turns out hair isn’t the only thing being made over here: Owner and stylist Barry Nadeau is reimagining the very idea of a hair salon.

Instead of rows of stylists presiding over a cacophony of hair dryers, Nadeau envisioned a serene one-chair salon, a sanctuary where every client would receive the sort of personalized one-on-one attention a celebrity enjoys. To this end, brush is a light-filled atelier with views of palm trees and the San Jacinto Mountains; jazzy piano tinkles in the background; a beverage cart stands by the door stocked with premium drinks and cocktail fixings; and a faux-fur throw is ready to be draped over his guest’s lap.