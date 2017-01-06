“I didn’t mind it either way, but I probably would have preferred it just to stay the way that is was, because it had been there so long and I had a lot of great memories there,” says Steele. “But, I like the Stadium, I like the Nicklaus (Tournament). And I think my week there last year is a perfect example of what can happen on those golf courses versus playing the private courses. I was a little bit off on Sunday, shot a few over par, and that probably wouldn’t happen very often on the private courses.”

He knows the Stadium Course is particularly unforgiving.

“It just gives you a little different dynamic, makes scoring a little tougher – even though the scores will still be very low with the good weather and perfect greens,” he says. “But if you get a little bit off and get into trouble, the Stadium will make you pay. You can get around there and shoot a score, but if you get a little bit off it gives you the full punishment, and that’s indicative of most Pete Dye courses.”