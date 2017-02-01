Rudy and Skeeter, 4- and 6-year-old Chihuahuas

Gus, a 4-year-old yellow Labrador retriever

Proud owners: Melanie and Richard Scherer, founders of nonprofit animal organizations Luke’s Legacy Foundation and the SNIP Bus, which helps provide low-cost spay and neuter options locally

Melanie and Richard Scherer built their dream home six years ago at The Hideaway in La Quinta. Rudy and Skeeter are rescues. “Gus is truly an angel in fur,” Melanie says. “Not pictured is the doll of my heart, Daisy. My love, my crazy girl, my 15-year-old Jack Russell terrier.” Melanie says not a day goes by that the dogs do not make her and Richard laugh. “Our dogs are truly our entire lives. They are the reason my husband and I started our foundations. Both benefit the animals of the Coachella Valley. All proceeds go directly to the animals; the foundations’ boards receive zero compensation.” In its first five months, the mobile service SNIP Bus completed more than 1,200 low-cost spays and neuters. Each month, the Scherers also donate generously to the Humane Society of the Desert’s food budget — which helps provide meals to the largest animal sanctuary in Southern California, founded in 1961.

Naughtiest moment

The Chihuahuas love rounding up our big Lab. They chase him around the house and nip at his heels. Gus always has a smile on his face and loves their attention.

angelic when

They are all on the bed in the evening. We wind down our day and snuggle together. There is nothing I cherish more.

favorite spot

Our living room couch. They all know that is a no-no, yet it is still their prized spot!

who rules the house?

Skeeter. He “talks” nonstop.