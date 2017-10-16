Interior designer Carlos King of King Concepts & Design is overseeing the home’s renovation and his task is to marry the over-the top 1980s excess with the 1950s glamour of the Davies era. King, who is a Palm Springs native, has a background in landscape architecture, interior architecture, and interior design. He left the desert for college, but his first job brought him back home to Rancho Mirage. “So I grew up with all the mid-mod aesthetic and also all the old Spanish architecture,” he says.

On a recent tour of the property, he provided guests with a vision of what’s to come. As you enter the home, the grand corridor awaits — grand being a bit of an understatement. Just off to the right is a ballroom featuring some of the furnishings that are being custom made for the home. “[We’re] going with a French Deco aesthetic with a mix of Hollywood glam,” says King. In the ballroom, that translates to Brazilian rosewood chairs that came off the Queen Mary, Milo Baughman sofas, Vladimir Kagan chairs, and a 100-year-old, handmade Persian rug.

