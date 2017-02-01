Based in Phoenix, Beadle (1927-1998) gained fame in Arizona for houses, commercial structures such as the IBEW Building, and apartment buildings like the Executive Towers, all of which translated the rigorous, steel-and-glass vocabulary of modern masters like Mies van der Rohe into a warmer, more relaxed — but no less elegant — desert idiom. Beadle’s 1963 Triad Apartments, a clean-lined complex that is perhaps his best-known work, is the only dwelling in the legendary Case Study program located outside California.

So it’s good news that one of Beadle’s house designs is near completion in the Desert Palisades subdivision, in the Chino Cone area at the foot of the San Jacinto Mountains. It was developed and built by Mike Yakovich, the owner of the construction firm Better Built Inc., with Palm Springs–based Lance O’Donnell as project architect and Ned Sawyer, a Scottsdale architect who worked with Al Beadle for 10 years in the 1960s and ’70s, as a consultant.

The project grew out of a series of fortuitous encounters. Yakovich — who was the contractor for the Donald Wexler– designed house in Palm Springs that was featured at Modernism Week last year — was at the house when he met Scottsdale realtor Patrick Rice, who urged him to “come to Phoenix and see Al Beadle’s work.” Yakovich was “more than intrigued” by Beadle’s houses — sleek, simple boxes that sit lightly in their desert settings. He had already approached O’Donnell about collaborating on a development project, and O’Donnell had suggested Desert Palisades. “A light went on in my head,” Yakovich recalls. “This was the perfect place for an Al Beadle house.” In addition to working on the Beadle project, O’Donnell — who was also involved in last year’s Wexler project — designed and built a house on another lot in Desert Palisades.