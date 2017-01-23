While Mexico City is the oldest capital in the Americas (founded in 1325), it’s the period between the 1940s and late 1960s that most intrigues Modernism Week event organizers.

On the heels of Modernism Week’s successful featured tour to Cuba last year, organizers are gearing up for the next architectural sojourn — this time to Mexico City in April. The tour, which takes place April 8–13, will focus on Mexico City’s significant midcentury modern architecture including the residence and work of Luis Barragán, one of Mexico’s most renowned architects, as well as some UNESCO World Heritage sites.

“After the success of last year’s trip to Cuba, we realized we could explore international destinations with legendary midcentury modern architecture, including a related guided adventure,” says Mark Davis, who organized the tour. “With suggestions gleaned from the Havana travelers and the resurgence of Mexico City as an oft written destination, it seemed a logical and exciting destination to focus on. The culinary scene is exploding, architecture and design are creating quite a stir, and the world is taking notice of Mexico City again.”