Modernism Week Fall Preview Adds Fourth Day

Tickets are on sale online for Modernism Week’s Fall Preview, scheduled for Oct. 19-22, by visiting modernismweek.com.
The Fall Preview has expanded into a four-day long “mini-Modernism Week” and will feature more than 40 events, including tours, talks, and parties in unique locations not regularly open to the public.
It also includes the popular Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale Fall Edition, which includes an opening night preview party Oct. 20 and offers attendees a cocktail reception, live music, and an exclusive first chance to shop at the show before it opens to the public. The Show & Sale continues Oct. 21-22 and will feature more than 40 premier national and international decorative and fine arts dealers
The Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tour gives Modernism Week Fall Preview fans a comprehensive historical overview.
The Fall Preview will also feature multiple newly created home and neighborhood tours, including expansions into locations in Palm Desert, Indian Wells, and Rancho Mirage. Also scheduled for the Fall Preview are tours of the Kirk Douglas residence and the Frank Sinatra Estate. The popular fall event also gives a sampling of the events coming up for Modernism Week in February, 2018.
More than a dozen local organizations and non-profits will benefit from the ticket sales proceeds from the Fall Preview events and tours. These organizations include Palm Springs Historical Society, Palm Springs Preservation Foundation, Mizell Senior Center, Palm Springs Animal Shelter, One-PS (the City of Palm Springs neighborhood organization), Palm Springs Art Museum, and Palm Desert Historical Society.
The “Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway” will be the site of a midcentury modern cocktail party fundraiser during Modernism Week Fall Preview.