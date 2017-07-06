EagleRider has named Palm Springs as the No. 5 summer destination for motorcyclists based on the company’s volume of rentals and tour bookings in the summer months.
EagleRider called Palm Springs “an iconic desert destination that has hosted celebrities and sun-seekers alike for decades…”
EagleRider makes it easy for tourists to rent the perfect bike for a spur-of-the-moment, one-way getaway or to set up a one-of-a-kind guided tour through one of its top 10 destinations:
1. San Francisco
Travelers to the Bay Area can ride over the Golden Gate Bridge for a truly unique view of the San Francisco skyline and Alcatraz or they can simply book a one-day rental for a quick trip through Napa or up Highway 1.
2. Florida (Miami)
Forget beach cruisers! What could be cooler than soaking in South Beach from the seat of a sexy motorcycle?
The Pacific Northwest includes Portland and Seattle.
Last year Florida remained the nation’s leading destination for year-round tourism, with a record setting 97 million visitors. For a unique way to experience this popular destination, riders can also venture out to the Sunshine state’s beautiful scenery nearby, like the Everglades and Florida Keys.
3. Pacific Northwest (Portland / Seattle)
Whether you’re quirky, forward-thinking or laid back, there’s something for everyone in the Pacific Northwest. Riders can bond with the region’s eccentric locals, explore its dynamic beverage scene – brimming with microbreweries, wineries and coffee shops – and discover its gorgeous natural sites, like the Willamette River and majestic Mount Hood. With locations in Portland and Seattle, travelers can easily ride from one hub to the other.
4. Washington D.C.
See the infamous Beltway from a whole new perspective. From EagleRider D.C., motorcyclists can shake things up with a ride along the National Mall on a machine that is quintessentially American. Travelers also have the option to leave the city for a scenic ride through the mountain peaks of Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge parkway.
5. Palm Springs
Heat up your Instagram feed with a vacation to the sizzling Southwest! Palm Springs, just a 90-minute jaunt from L.A., is an iconic desert destination that has hosted celebrities and sun-seekers alike for decades. Hop on your motorcycle for a day trip to Joshua Tree National Park and the Mojave National Preserve – just an hour away – where you’ll experience the most stunning sunrise if you’re up early enough.
6. Salt Lake City
Arguably the heart of Utah, Salt Lake City is the best place to start your road trip. A tour of this state will leave you breathless, with its massive concentration of arches in Arches National Park, brilliant red sandstone hoodoos in Bryce Canyon and red rock pinnacles, cliffs and spires in Canyons National Park. It is also home to Moab, quickly becoming a travel hotspot.
Overview of downtown Dallas in the morning.
7. Dallas
Ready to fulfill your Cowboy dreams? Now you can without even leaving the city. Rent your own Iron Horse in Dallas to get an intimate tour of the Texas metropolis or flee the city to experience the Lone Star State’s many distinctions – from cattle ranches and barbeque joints to wineries in Hill Country and beaches along the Gulf Coast.
8. New Orleans
Music, great food and motorcycles are the Holy Trinity for some people. For those folks, EagleRider recommends a visit to incomparable New Orleans. There is so much more to experience than the bustling French Quarter – a motorcycle rental lets riders explore the unique cultural offerings and natural beauty throughout the Big Easy. Travelers could also book the two-week Blues, Bourbon and BBQ tour here, which weaves through Louisiana, Tennessee and Kentucky.
9. San Diego
San Diego is a beautiful Pacific Coast gem that boasts an iconic Spanish mission, spectacular surf and world- renowned microbreweries and wineries. San Diego is a great starting point for a Pacific Coast Highway adventure and the best gateway to Baja California, the travel industry’s must-go destination of 2017.
The Sunset Cliffs Beach Coastline in San Diego.
10. Chicago
Chicago offers tons of great riding along Lake Michigan and through the city’s lively streets. With bold architecture, impressive skyscrapers, incredible art museums, mild summer temperatures and a down-to-earth Midwestern feel, Chicago makes for a perfect urban getaway. Enthusiasts can even ride up to the Harley-Davidson Headquarters and Museum in Milwaukee, just a two-hour drive north.
Visit visit www.eaglerider.com/motorcycle-trips for more information on summer getaways.