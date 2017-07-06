Last year Florida remained the nation’s leading destination for year-round tourism, with a record setting 97 million visitors. For a unique way to experience this popular destination, riders can also venture out to the Sunshine state’s beautiful scenery nearby, like the Everglades and Florida Keys.

3. Pacific Northwest (Portland / Seattle)

Whether you’re quirky, forward-thinking or laid back, there’s something for everyone in the Pacific Northwest. Riders can bond with the region’s eccentric locals, explore its dynamic beverage scene – brimming with microbreweries, wineries and coffee shops – and discover its gorgeous natural sites, like the Willamette River and majestic Mount Hood. With locations in Portland and Seattle, travelers can easily ride from one hub to the other.

4. Washington D.C.

See the infamous Beltway from a whole new perspective. From EagleRider D.C., motorcyclists can shake things up with a ride along the National Mall on a machine that is quintessentially American. Travelers also have the option to leave the city for a scenic ride through the mountain peaks of Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge parkway.

5. Palm Springs

Heat up your Instagram feed with a vacation to the sizzling Southwest! Palm Springs, just a 90-minute jaunt from L.A., is an iconic desert destination that has hosted celebrities and sun-seekers alike for decades. Hop on your motorcycle for a day trip to Joshua Tree National Park and the Mojave National Preserve – just an hour away – where you’ll experience the most stunning sunrise if you’re up early enough.