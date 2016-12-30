Natalie Portman Peels Back the Layers in ‘Jackie’

As an actress, Natalie Portman has proven herself many times, from her first role at age 11 in Léon: The Professional to her award-amassing turn — and leap, and arabesque — in Black Swan. But with the title role in Jackie, she treads on the hallowed ground of a 20th-century icon, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, as if to the manor born. It’s a performance that alternates stillness, dignity, and a loss of control, as Jackie is plunged into grief while acutely aware of the eyes of the nation upon her.

The film, directed by Pablo Larraín, focuses primarily on the days after JFK’s assassination. His widow has to make arrangements for the funeral of the nation’s leader, take care of her children, and plan for her future, while being driven to move out of the White House by Lyndon Johnson and his wife.

It makes a certain kind of sense that Portman, 35, so deftly plays an icon known for her impenetrability. It’s a conundrum she navigates well herself. Portman has been a private person dealing with the public’s appetite for celebrity for decades.

Born in Jerusalem to an Israeli father and an American mother, she was raised in New York from the age of 3. As a child actor with extensive credits, including key roles in the Star Wars prequels, she took a break to attend Harvard University before returning to the screen. She married French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, whom she met while working on Black Swan. They have a 5 year-old son.