One reflection of The Vintage Club lifestyle is that while many Members begin their Vintage experience in one dream home, they often end up purchasing another — or more — within the Club as their family’s needs and interests evolve.

Such is true of the owner of this magnificent residence that encompasses 7,079-plus square feet of exceptionally designed interior living space. Only The Vintage could have offered the ideal setting for this family to express their love for nature throughout a custom estate.

Upon finding the perfect lot to build upon, the family took their vision and orchestrated a talented team. The skills and experience of architect Chris McFadden and contractor RAM Development helped bring their vision to life. A hallmark of many homes in The Vintage, the contemporary floor plan was driven by the view.

The home is precisely situated to soak up endless vistas of the fairways, lakes, and the surrounding mountains. Completed in 2010, this inviting five-bedroom gem brings the outdoors in, reflecting the wonders of the natural world through an evocative culmination of organic materials.