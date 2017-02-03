One reflection of The Vintage Club lifestyle is that while many Members begin their Vintage experience in one dream home, they often end up purchasing another — or more — within the Club as their family’s needs and interests evolve.
Such is true of the owner of this magnificent residence that encompasses 7,079-plus square feet of exceptionally designed interior living space. Only The Vintage could have offered the ideal setting for this family to express their love for nature throughout a custom estate.
Upon finding the perfect lot to build upon, the family took their vision and orchestrated a talented team. The skills and experience of architect Chris McFadden and contractor RAM Development helped bring their vision to life. A hallmark of many homes in The Vintage, the contemporary floor plan was driven by the view.
The home is precisely situated to soak up endless vistas of the fairways, lakes, and the surrounding mountains. Completed in 2010, this inviting five-bedroom gem brings the outdoors in, reflecting the wonders of the natural world through an evocative culmination of organic materials.
Water, sapphire-blue glass tile, and rugged stone come together in the atmospheric entry courtyard, where a dramatic pathway of hand-set Jerusalem stone leads to a pair of antique carved wood entry doors. A smooth, slab version of Jerusalem stone also adorns the home’s exterior.
Inside, the owner’s fondness for natural surfaces continues as more time-honored stone from the streets and buildings of Israel lie underfoot. Black walnut wood plank floors, circa 1875, add fascinating contrast. The owners acquired the timber from a tobacco-curling building alongside the Cumberland River in Tennessee then placed them to best showcase their rustic quality.
A brilliantly illuminated wall in the guest powder room shines light through a vibrant, intricate collage of multi-colored sliced geodes. As a collector of prized rock specimens, the owner’s idea for this unique treatment has never ceased to spark the imagination since the first day of its installation.
Custom-designed artisan glass doors appear at the entry and throughout the home. Their varied patterns allow for both privacy and natural light.
Exotic woods, rare granites, and finely tailored sources of light find harmony with cherished 17th- and 18th-century antiques. The ornately designed fireplace surround in the living room complements the statement-making ambience of a home that leaves no room untouched by unique detail.
Four guest suites enjoy French doors that open to the tranquil sounds of a water feature, plus a private bath and artful individuality through striking décor.
Sea glass that was gathered along the beach for over two years is artfully affixed to acrylic ceiling beams.
In one of them, sea glass that was gathered along the beach for over two years is artfully affixed to acrylic ceiling beams. Soft diffused light creates incredible radiance through this reimagined sea of green glass from day to night. A luxurious master suite with pocketing glass doors to the outdoors encompasses two private and separate baths, walk-in closets, an office niche, and breakfast bar.
Retractable French doors along the rear elevation offer a modern solution to an effortless indoor-outdoor lifestyle enveloped by lush landscaping. Timeless panoramas beyond the property’s entertaining patio combine with relaxed seating around a fireplace, flat-screen television, misting system, spa, and an infinity pool that dazzles under the sun with iridescent mosaic tile. A barbeque, pizza oven, and expansive counter invite entertaining on any scale in the outdoor kitchen.
Inside, a gourmet-style chef’s kitchen inspires the cook. A steamer, cooktop, and deep fryer add convenience on a center island. Other amenities include bar-height seating, abundant storage, a walk-in pantry, warming oven, microwave drawer, double ovens, a glass-front refrigerator, and morning room dining.
From a walk-in wine room off the living room that beckons from behind a gleaming glass wall to a state-of-the-art home theatre with a celestial theme and “moonlit” mood lighting, the sophisticated elements throughout this home speak to thoughtful intention, natural beauty, and the art of living well.
Located within the secure gates of The Vintage Club, ranked 5th in the Country among the top 150 Platinum Clubs of America, this home has access to an ultra-exclusive golf course community that hosts two Tom Fazio-designed golf courses. The Member-owned and operated Club includes tennis, swim, fitness, and wellness facilities along with an award-winning clubhouse, 5 dining options, and an active social scene.
Membership is by nomination, requires property ownership within the Club, and is subject to an approval process. This home is offered at $8,900,000. Contact the Sales Team at Vintage Club Sales, 760-346-5566 or info@vintageclubsales.com