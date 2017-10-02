For a person who, at one time, pronounced Richard Neutra’s name as “Nootra,” William Kopelk has come far in the world of midcentury modernism.

As the newly minted chairman of the board for Modernism Week, the landscape architect, interior designer, and zealous preservationist returns to the helm of the festival he co-founded in 2005. He’s working closely with Chris Mobley, the former chairman who has taken on the full-time role of CEO. While Mobley oversees strategy, events, and sponsorships, Kopelk serves as the public face of Modernism Week and presides over board meetings, policymaking, and other directives.

Kopelk got his start as a landscape architect on the East Coast before moving to Palm Springs in 1996 to help friends Beth and Brent Harris restore the Kaufmann House, designed 50 years earlier by Richard Neutra. For him, it was the beginning of a decades-long love affair with desert style and preservation; for the rest of the world, it sparked a newfound appreciation and renaissance for the architecture of Palm Springs.

“I really feel that it was the restoration of the Kaufmann house that began all that, that really started everyone’s awareness,” Kopelk says. “There was a whole thing on the horizon that was going to revive Palm Springs.”

