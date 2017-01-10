The most exciting time of the year in the desert is right now, with the tinsel and the old year cleared away. It’s time to step up the glamour game for the high season of parties, galas, and sports events that begins now, and these luxurious spa specials will have you buffed and ready in a flash.
Start with Sunrise Yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Agua Serena Spa & Salon at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort and then unwind with the New Life Renewal Package. The package offers significant savings by bundling the 50-minute Serena Custom Therapy Massage, 50-minute Organic Antioxidant Cleanse Facial, 80-minute mani-pedi, a shampoo and style, and a spa lunch. More options include the daily Healthy Hour, with spa snacks and special prices for a massage, facial, or mani-pedi between noon and 3 p.m. Pressed for time? The Winter Renewal delivers a 25-minute body exfoliation with the spa’s signature cactus-and-date body scrub and culminates with a hydrating 50-minute massage with cactus-and-date body lotion.
Azure Spa at the Riviera Palm Springs launches its Scents of the Season treatment this month, spotlighting the Tara Spa Therapy product line. This treatment includes a scrub, soak, and massage, all of which incorporate apricot, lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, grapefruit, and peppermint essential oils to simultaneously stimulate and calm the body while helping to strengthen the immune system. For a mini-staycation, there’s also a January package that includes overnight accommodations for two and your choice of a 50-minute service: try the Swedish massage, Island Fresh scrub, or Spa Classic facial.
At The Spring Resort & Spa, enjoy $10 off the soaking fee during January. With three natural hot mineral pools and a Finnish sauna, plus full access to spa amenities, it’s a great way to spend the day.
Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa has some high-spirited specials, including the couples’ Berries and Bubbly for Two, which includes a fizzing soak, a decadent sugar scrub that incorporates Square One organic vodka and raspberry extract, and a massage with shea, cocoa, and mango butters.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SPRING RESORT & SPA
One of three pools fed by natural hot mineral springs at The Spring Resort & Spa.
The Rasmopolitan Vodka Pedicure features a bubbly soak; exfoliation with organic vodka, raspberry extract, and sugar; and hydration with whipped shea butter. The Brandied Pear Scrub and Massage uses sea salt infused with brandy and pear to exfoliate and polish, and shea butter drenched in coconut, sweet cream, and pear to enhance radiance.
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa is offering a 15 percent discount on three or more 50- or 80-minute treatments from its à la carte spa servies menu.
Both Spa Las Palmas at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa and The Spa at Saguaro Palm Springs are continuing the holiday specials through Jan. 31. At Spa Las Palmas, enjoy the Peppermint Pattie Mani-Pedi, Winter Berry Facial, Berries and Bubble Body Renewal, and Winter Butterscotch Hot Stone Relief Massage — all are deliciously scented, hydrating treats to up your glow game for the new year. At the Saguaro, take advantage of special pricing on manicures, pedicures, and the Classic Hydrating Facial.
RESOURCES
Agua Serena Spa at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44600 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-776-1234
www.indianwells.hyatt.com/hyatt/pure/spas/index.jsp
Azure Spa at the Riviera Palm Springs
1600 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92262
760-327-8311
www.rivierapalmsprings.com
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44400 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-836-1265
www.marriott.com/spas/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa/spa-esmeralda/5014762/services.mi
Spa Las Palmas at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
41000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-568-2727
www.omnihotels.com/hotels/palm-springs-rancho-las-palmas/spa/
The Spa at Saguaro Palm Springs
1800 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92264
760-969-6483
http://thesaguaro.com/palm-springs
The Spring Resort & Spa
12699 Reposo Way
Desert Hot Springs 92240
760-251-6700
www.the-spring.com
Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
32250 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-202-2121
www.hotwatercasino.com/spa