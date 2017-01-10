The most exciting time of the year in the desert is right now, with the tinsel and the old year cleared away. It’s time to step up the glamour game for the high season of parties, galas, and sports events that begins now, and these luxurious spa specials will have you buffed and ready in a flash.

Start with Sunrise Yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Agua Serena Spa & Salon at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort and then unwind with the New Life Renewal Package. The package offers significant savings by bundling the 50-minute Serena Custom Therapy Massage, 50-minute Organic Antioxidant Cleanse Facial, 80-minute mani-pedi, a shampoo and style, and a spa lunch. More options include the daily Healthy Hour, with spa snacks and special prices for a massage, facial, or mani-pedi between noon and 3 p.m. Pressed for time? The Winter Renewal delivers a 25-minute body exfoliation with the spa’s signature cactus-and-date body scrub and culminates with a hydrating 50-minute massage with cactus-and-date body lotion.

Azure Spa at the Riviera Palm Springs launches its Scents of the Season treatment this month, spotlighting the Tara Spa Therapy product line. This treatment includes a scrub, soak, and massage, all of which incorporate apricot, lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, grapefruit, and peppermint essential oils to simultaneously stimulate and calm the body while helping to strengthen the immune system. For a mini-staycation, there’s also a January package that includes overnight accommodations for two and your choice of a 50-minute service: try the Swedish massage, Island Fresh scrub, or Spa Classic facial.