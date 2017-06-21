Lights at Indio GC

Play in summer without fear of heat stroke, courtesy of the City of Indio. This is the only course in the Coachella Valley lit for night play. Hole length on the par-3 course ranges from 110 to 230 yards. If your round was more frustration than fun, maybe the vast tequila bar at nearby Pueblo Viejo Grill can soothe what ails you. It’s one of the most popular Mexican restaurants in the Coachella Valley.

83040 Avenue 42, Indio, 760-391-4049. www.indiogolf.com

Boomers!

Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, this is a nighttime destination for kids and their adult enablers, with miniature golf, Go Karts, bumper boats with water cannons, and a climbing wall. There’s also an arcade to test the sanity of all ages. On Tuesdays, $12 buys unlimited arcade games. Birthday packages are available.

67700 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, 760-770-7522. www.boomerspalmsprings.com