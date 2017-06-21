Footgolf at Desert Willow
A combination of golf and soccer, footgolf offers two ways to feel like a klutz, but at least you get a cardio workout. You play with soccer balls and 21-inch diameter holes, and rounds can range from 90 minutes to three hours on an average hole length (about half the length of a traditional golf game).
PHOTO BY CHRIS MILLER/IMAGINEIMAGERY.COM
Dress code alert: no cleats allowed; knee-high socks recommended. Golf carts are available — but, come on!
38995 Desert Willow Drive, Palm Desert. www.desertwillow.com/-footgolf
Lights at Indio GC
Play in summer without fear of heat stroke, courtesy of the City of Indio. This is the only course in the Coachella Valley lit for night play. Hole length on the par-3 course ranges from 110 to 230 yards. If your round was more frustration than fun, maybe the vast tequila bar at nearby Pueblo Viejo Grill can soothe what ails you. It’s one of the most popular Mexican restaurants in the Coachella Valley.
83040 Avenue 42, Indio, 760-391-4049. www.indiogolf.com
Boomers!
Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, this is a nighttime destination for kids and their adult enablers, with miniature golf, Go Karts, bumper boats with water cannons, and a climbing wall. There’s also an arcade to test the sanity of all ages. On Tuesdays, $12 buys unlimited arcade games. Birthday packages are available.
67700 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, 760-770-7522. www.boomerspalmsprings.com