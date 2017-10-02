October 2017 Horoscopes

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Here’s your Jupiter year, ready to explode as all your preparations coalesce. An old, long-dead goal is suddenly within reach. It can be done. This is a radical resurrection and you can handle it — it was always worthy but had to find its time.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Networking cycle is peaking. You are only two contacts away from a major goal, so go over that “potentials” list once more. Offer the highest level of service and you will be considered for an upgrade within the group. Consider the timing of others.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Impulsive changes on the domestic front may be unsettling, but you must apply focus and make a decision about what it is you want. Go from there. You only have control over your own desires. Keep your wits when those around you lose theirs.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Soon you must narrow the options. Direct your passion like a laser beam. Create a new professional image out of nothing but an idea. The more you surprise them, the stronger the impact. A creative, low-key resource manifests results when you are sure.

PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Shining moments in the world show you that you are on high-cycle. You have all the knowledge you require to be an authority, so step up to the podium and become the master teacher. You are ready and they are ready to hear.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Associates evolve into partners as individuals up their ante of responsibility. Focus and commit to stay current in the game. Image is important now — wash the car and dress for success. They are watching. Show them who you are.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Special dates on the fall calendar make powerful memories. Realize the sweetness of strong relationships. Moments of connection solidify a foundation that you can depend on for years to come. Be confident in your goals. You are on your way!

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

A lovely social season melts into a consolidated work effort. Leave frivolity behind for a short while and immerse in productive efforts. Goals are losing their blur and the path emerges from the mist. Work will actually be fun with a passionate approach.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

Where you spot the excess, get smart and lighten the activity. Put emphasis on the big picture of your immediate future. Your vision is sharp and clear, but times are tedious — a solid foundation requires heavy lifting. Continue to move forward.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

It’s lovely to have such robust pride. A group requires a symbolic event that creates togetherness and spirit. Pitch in and produce. When all are on the same page, there is acceleration. You can afford magnanimity. Invest with grace.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Home is not real estate; it’s the place where you nourish, emote, and renew for the world. Make the domestic arena more functional; bring more of the world in by creating a study space. Breaks from gadgets will restore balance. Make time to go outside and play.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

As Jupiter leaves your sign, take awhile to reflect on the abundance of the last year. Time to go from lecture to lab — apply invaluable knowledge to a practical plan. Be willing to go it alone. Soon you will set an example that will attract followers.

