Rare is the estate that ticks every last box on a dream home wish list. Yet this Mediterranean-style gem does exactly that. Exuding a warm and inviting sense of grandeur laced with fine appointments, state-of-the-art technology, and gracious conveniences, this exquisite residence is placed like a timeless masterpiece on the Desert Course fairway of the prestigious Vintage Club.
Old-World craftsmanship and sophisticated European influence are the hallmarks of the sweeping, two-level residence at 74-470 Quail Lakes Drive. Only the harmonious talents of world-class professionals and their hand-selected team of craftsmen could have created such an authentic legend in the making.
Driven by meticulous attention to detail, the owners orchestrated the artistry and architecture of Thomas Jakway, the renowned interior design of Thomas Allardyce (of Hendrix Allardyce Design), and the precision construction work of Gerry Langlois to artfully blend this incomparably custom abode with its picturesque surroundings.
The design process began in 2004. This significant residence with interior living space of nearly 11,400 square feet was unveiled in 2008. Its unparalleled level of luxury and glamour makes it timeless.
Throughout the home, inspired details capture a bygone appreciation for excellence that envelops on every side. Sculpted Venetian plaster, French Camargue limestone, raised beam ceilings with Balmer architectural mouldings, and durable bronze-clad Italian windows detailed in rich mahogany represent some of Europe’s finest offerings for distinguished homes. Four 16th-century fireplaces provide warmth and beauty, including a dramatic wood-burning one on the covered terrace. Flooring in hand-hewn walnut parquet, herringbone, and plank wood complement the home’s impactful ambiance.
Inside, your journey begins beneath arched ceilings in the great hall. Past the entry pavilion, the hall leads to an open yet formal living room, a 900-bottle, climate-controlled wine room behind custom iron-and-glass doors, and a flawless baroque dining room.
The hall then turns gracefully, creating a corner to accommodate a morning breakfast table affront a limestone fireplace. A casual family living room adjoins the chef-worthy country French kitchen, complete with a butler’s pantry that serves the formal dining room.
Retire to the regal master suite where silk draperies and walls in Fortuny fabric dress the fireside sleeping chamber, up an elegant set of transitional steps. The suite encompasses a separate sitting room, a paneled office with privacy door, and French doors to a secluded patio. The master bath is a majestic retreat of intricately detailed cabinetry, beveled-edge mirrors, classic marble, and delicate light fixtures that sparkle and reflect.
A two-bedroom guest wing with separate entrance hosts friends and family with a sitting room, breakfast bar, and media area. Within the home, two additional guest suites share a gathering room.
Descend a winding staircase or step into the elevator to reach the lower-level. As a comfortable gathering sanctuary, the media area includes a 103-inch flat-screen digital television, game room, sit-down bar, and powder room. The adjacent subterranean multi-vehicle garage offers privacy and security from the electric gated driveway.
Entertain al fresco in the private entry courtyard, which leads to the recessed pool and spa, or alongside a tranquil lake that borders the meandering fairway. The spacious golf course patio is ideal for casual dining and features a barbecue area with pizza oven. From the entry courtyard, step up to the outdoor living room to lounge before a cozy fire or dine under starlit skies. Retractable sliding doors off the family room and formal living room also access this enchanting common space.
Eleven heating and air-conditioning systems are controlled by iPad, along with the pool systems and motorized window shades. A state-of-the-art security system is monitored on site by recording to a DVR system. It also reports a signal to the Club’s own security hub, which provides 24-hour first response to each Member’s home.
Located within this secure and prestigious community, The Vintage Club offers two 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf courses, a completely remodeled main clubhouse, tennis complex, a fitness/wellness/spa facility, the Club’s Junior-Olympic sized pool and spa, and numerous dining options from relaxed casual to fine dining. A vibrant social calendar and activities round out the legendary Vintage Member experience.
Vintage Club Sales
75-005 Vintage Drive West
Indian Wells, CA 92210
Phone: 760-346-5566
Fax: 760-568-3531
Email: info@vintageclubsales.com
www.thevintageclub.com
www.vintageclubsales.com
