Rare is the estate that ticks every last box on a dream home wish list. Yet this Mediterranean-style gem does exactly that. Exuding a warm and inviting sense of grandeur laced with fine appointments, state-of-the-art technology, and gracious conveniences, this exquisite residence is placed like a timeless masterpiece on the Desert Course fairway of the prestigious Vintage Club.

Old-World craftsmanship and sophisticated European influence are the hallmarks of the sweeping, two-level residence at 74-470 Quail Lakes Drive. Only the harmonious talents of world-class professionals and their hand-selected team of craftsmen could have created such an authentic legend in the making.

Driven by meticulous attention to detail, the owners orchestrated the artistry and architecture of Thomas Jakway, the renowned interior design of Thomas Allardyce (of Hendrix Allardyce Design), and the precision construction work of Gerry Langlois to artfully blend this incomparably custom abode with its picturesque surroundings.