Secure the Perimeter
The lights are on but nobody’s home. Not a problem with SecureVillas. If safe isn’t enough anymore, how about “certified safe”? As an unbiased third party, SecureVillas scrutinizes luxury vacation properties with a comprehensive safety and security audit that reviews more than 250 aspects throughout the home. Three levels of certification offer a distinct marketing advantage for homeowners and property managers, peace of mind to guests, and a guide for potential visitors to identify the safest properties in any region. A recent open house at a six-bedroom Rancho Mirage vacation home with the largest residential lap pool in the desert gave SecureVillas a
Fresh And Easy
My dog was never a breakfast girl. That is, until a deliveryman arrived with a cold-packed box for a certain four-legged someone. Mornings are for eating again thanks to NomNomNow, purveyors of healthy, fresh dog food delivered weekly to your door. San Francisco Bay Area chefs prepare the vet-formulated recipes made from wholesome ingredients. Portioned pouches of balanced, restaurant-quality meals cater to your pup’s nutritional needs and target weight. If only my breakfast were that easy.
PHOTO COURTESY OF NOMNOMNOW
PHOTO COURTESY OF BALDWIN HARDWARE
Can You Handle This?
The “uncomplicated aesthetic of the midcentury-modern era” now fits in the palm of your hand. Forged of solid brass, Baldwin Hardware’s new Palm Springs collection enlivens your comings and goings in 20 versatile finishes.
Natural Pleasures
Straight from the former spa director at Viceroy Palm Springs (now Avalon Hotel) comes a modern bath and body collection for luxury home pampering. Tanya Ilustrisimo-House and her fellow product-junkie husband Topper created Liquid Luxxe to offer handcrafted spa-quality products “made fresh with love.”
PHOTO BY TOPPER HOUSE FOR LIQUID LUXXE
From hydrating lotions to their best-selling Coffee Coconut Exfoliating Sea Salt Body Scrub, each is free of harsh chemicals and blended in small batches at their local studio. Shop Liquid Luxxe at Estrella Spa at Avalon Palm Springs; The WELL Spa at Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells; and The Spa at Mission Hills at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage.
An intuitive combination of essential oils creates a lasting aroma in the Orange Clove Hand + Body Wash. Peppermint + Rosemary Sea Salt Soak relieves muscle aches and lifts the spirit. Sweet courts spicy in the Cinnamon + Vanilla Soy Candle, an odor-neutralizing kitchen staple all year long.
PHOTO COURTESY OF LINDA TILLMAN
Painting the Dog, House
“I started putting pets in my scenes to give a softened feel to the sometimes hard-edge lines of modern design,” says Syracuse University–trained artist Linda Tillman. Her prints and paintings bring a smile coast to coast. From Greensboro, North Carolina, Tillman spent 17 years in Los Angeles, often driving out to explore Palm Springs and its neighborhoods.
Dogs paddling through pools and lounging in Eames chairs are subjects she finds happy and appealing, and they’re scenes people feel good about seeing every day. “My paintings are done in gouache over acrylic and are intended as decor elements rather than museum pieces,” she notes. “While I don’t take commissions, I get requests all the time for specific breeds, so I try to work them in.”