It’s not too much of a stretch to say that the future owners of 45 Sky Ridge Road in Rancho Mirage will feel like they’re sitting on top of the world.
Located in Mirada Estates, the nearly 6,600-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home enjoys panoramic views of the valley and was dubbed “Star Point”. You’ll not only feel like you’re close enough to touch the star-filled sky every evening, but you’ll also have the beauty of the sparkling city lights below.
The home was custom designed by architect David Prest, of Prest-Vuksic Architects, who has lived and worked in Greater Palm Springs for more than 30 years. The exterior’s earth-toned stacked stone, slate, and other materials complement the surrounding mountains and desertscape. “The entry is especially exciting because it uses a combination of landscaping, art, and water to create a very impressive space,” says the home’s real estate agent, Ryan Pylypow of OMNI Group, Bennion Deville Homes.
Among the property’s many other features are a solar system, copper roof, a casita, an expansive great room that’s been designed for entertaining, and huge walls of glass — don’t be surprised if you spot a few of the majestic bighorn sheep walking along the Mirada fence line that neighbors the property. “The stunning views from the master suite will knock anyone’s socks off,” adds Pylypow.
Outdoors, you’ll find two fire pits, a built-in grill, and an infinity-edge pool and spa. And, you guessed it, “Views, views, and more views,” says Pylypow.
The property is on the market for $5,495,000 and is being sold furnished (minus art and personal items). The interiors were designed by Jeffrey Jurasky of Jeffrey Jurasky & Associates, Inc. Jurasky moved to Palm Springs in 1979 and worked with Steve Chase Associates prior to founding his own firm in 1987.
Homeowners at Mirada also have access to the Preferred Access Program at The Ritz-Carlton hotel. Among the many benefits are discounted room rates, and a 20 percent discount on dining and spa treatments. “[The amenities] are great because, unlike a country club, with the Ritz you only pay for what you use,” notes Pylypow.
A large, granite-topped island is the centerpiece of the kitchen which also features a Wolf cooktop.
For more information, contact Ryan Pylypow with OMNI Group, Bennion Deville Homes, 760- 902-3871.
The expansive great room opens to the outdoors and the incredible valley views. The floors are oak.
The infinity-edge pool frames dramatic nighttime views.