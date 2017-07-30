It’s not too much of a stretch to say that the future owners of 45 Sky Ridge Road in Rancho Mirage will feel like they’re sitting on top of the world.

Located in Mirada Estates, the nearly 6,600-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home enjoys panoramic views of the valley and was dubbed “Star Point”. You’ll not only feel like you’re close enough to touch the star-filled sky every evening, but you’ll also have the beauty of the sparkling city lights below.