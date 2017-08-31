At least not initially. But that changed in 1995 when the women’s Sunday final was rained out and had to be rescheduled for Monday, the traditional start of the men’s tournament. “We just had a crazy sold-out day and everyone finally realized that this was the way to go — combine the men’s and women’s tournaments.”

Which is exactly what happened the following year, helping the tournament attain the status as one of only six tournaments in the world, including the four Majors, that combined the two events concurrently. That year attendance jumped from 100,000 the year before to 127,000 for the combined tournament, even though it ran for fewer days.

Once again, the tournament outgrew its facilities. In 1995, against Pasarell’s wishes, it was decided to move things to Las Vegas. “We went to Vegas to close the deal and then at the last moment, they backed out,” says Pasarell. “I came back to the valley very discouraged. But I found out there were four properties for sale where the current stadium is now. For $60,000 I was able to tie up the properties for 60 days. I flew out to meet with Mark McCormack, the founder of IMG, the largest sports agency in the world, and told them I needed their backing. We went out to lunch, shook hands on the deal, and that was that. That’s how we became partners with IMG. By 2000, we’d completed the Tennis Garden with a 16,000-seat stadium [the second largest in the world].”

And that’s the end of the story, right? Well, not exactly. “After we built the new stadium,” says Pasarell, “we had some very lean years. We’d sold the rights to a Swiss company but they went bankrupt and we lost something like $16 million over the next four years.”

The tournament was barely hanging on. Pasarell put up $8 million from his family business back home in Puerto Rico and Mark McCormack took out a $40 million loan to keep things afloat. Then McCormack died suddenly and IMG decided they wanted out of the event.