Editor’s Note: The is the second of a two-part series on the history of the LGBTQ community featuring author David Wallace.

• Read Part I: Closet Oasis

Liberace passed away on the morning of Feb. 4, 1987. His death was announced later that afternoon to the anxious crowd of fans who had been holding a vigil outside his Palm Springs estate since his return from Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage three days earlier; he had been suffering from a mysterious ailment.

Liberace spent his last days cuddling his dogs and watching reruns of The Golden Girls, according to author David Wallace, whose book, A City Comes Out, details the gay and lesbian history of Palm Springs and its connections to Hollywood.

While the entertainer’s publicist claimed his death was due to complications from the fad “Watermelon Diet,” close friends knew (and others suspected) that Liberace had died of AIDS. His body was quickly removed from the house under a tent to prevent morbid paparazzi shots from getting out. The official cause of death listed by his doctor was cardiac arrest, but that didn’t sit right with the Riverside County coroner, who demanded that the body be brought back from Forest Lawn Cemetery in Burbank for a full post-embalming autopsy to confirm the results.

VIDEO: Author David Wallace reveals why entertainers couldn’t come out of the closet.