Palm Desert is entering a new era of growth guided by new strategic and general plans that enhance the city’s walkability with new hotels, restaurants and housing, while preserving the uniquely wonderful quality of life enjoyed by residents and visitors.

Already renowned as the “Rodeo Drive of the Desert,” Palm Desert’s El Paseo is poised for historic change this year as developers work to complete Hotel Paseo, a new 150-room boutique hotel that will be the first of its kind in the city.

Part of Marriott’s prestigious Autograph Collection, the four-star property will feature a pool, spa, valet parking, an underground parking garage, conference and banquet facilities, and 24-hour room service from its new dining destination — AC3, a partnership between chefs Andrew and Juliana Copley of Copley’s restaurant in Palm Springs and TRIO restaurateur Tony Marchese.