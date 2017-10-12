Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room, is only the third of this new concept for the coffee giant, Braun said. “The current store is too small, they need more space,” he said of the new mega-mocha experience.

Wilma and Frieda’s will open its second restaurant at The Mercado. The popular eatery was recently featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, and buzz for the store is already starting.

“Walkability” was a key element of the village atmosphere the city insisted on when it came to revitalizing downtown. “We’re the only city in the Coachella Valley that really has a downtown where you can walk around,” Ready noted. “We also wanted a place where people could relax, have a coffee and enjoy the mountain views.”

The project will have a new Downtown Park that will include a palm tree grove, performance area and Forever Marilyn, the 26-foot-tall Marilyn Monroe statue in a pose from The Seven Year Itch, facing the Palm Springs Art Museum.

“We’re working with the artist to bring her back,” said Aftab Dada, chairman of PS Resorts. Dada noted that the statue attracted interest from tourists and locals when she graced the corner of Tahquitz and Palm Canyon from 2012 to 2014.

PS Resorts has also been

instrumental in helping the city retain the Tour de Palm Springs. Event organizers had thought of changing cities because it lost riders when the Tour date changed. “The other city wanted them to change the name,” Dada said of the Presidents Birthday Weekend event. But with Modernism Week’s opening weekend, Art Palm Springs and other events in the valley all happening the same weekend, rooms were in short supply.

An early February compromise and help to get the date change information out, will keep Tour de Palm Springs “here for several more years and give everyone time to get back on track,” Dada said.

The Buzz Trolley has been a great addition for the city. “With hotels at both ends of the city, guests can park their cars and jump on the Buzz for a free ride,” Ready said. That saves traffic and parking congestion and is a convenient way to get around town. “There are a lot of residents who also use the Buzz,” he added.

In order to keep the rides free, which draws users, “we are looking at advertising opportunities and sponsorships,” Ready added.

The city is seeing an increase in airlines flying into Palm Springs International Airport, said Mary Jo Ginther, Director of the Palm Springs Tourism. “Frontier will begin offering direct flights to Denver this year,” she said. Along with Jet Blue flights to New York, Virgin Atlantic and Air Canada flights, airlines are looking at how Palm Springs can fit into their flight plans.

Palm Springs has long been a destination for visitors from Europe, especially the U.K. and northern Europe, and Japan, there is increased interest from China.

“Epoch Travel, one of China’s largest travel companies, is including Palm Springs on its tours,” Ginther said. “They go to L.A. and Cabazon (outlet stores) and then here.

“This is really an amazing time for us,” she added. “With the (new) airlines, hotels and tours coming, it’s really extended our ‘season,’ which is good for everyone.”