Palm Springs Chosen Sexiest City

Victoria's Secret releases its 2017 What is Sexy? List that includes Coachella headliner Lady Gaga.

PHOTO BY JON EDWARDS

Palm Springs has been voted the sexiest city in Victoria’s Secret 2017 “What is Sexy” List.

As the authority on what is sexy, Victoria’s Secret has once again compiled its annual picks of the fiercest and most inspiring people in Hollywood, music, and sports who are at the top of their game. According to the company’s website, “These winners inspire us to work harder and keep it fierce every day, and that’s what is sexy to us.”

Chosen by public vote, Victoria’s Secret says recipients of the list constantly show the ultimate in female strength either by playing a superhero and an FBI agent, or building a fashion and design empire.

To round out the 2017 list of sexy stars, Victoria’s Secret asked fans via Twitter for their Sexiest Social Star picks.

This year’s Fan Vote Category Winners, include:

Sexiest Fitness Star: Tone It Up

Sexiest Beauty Star: Desi Perkins

Sexiest Fashion Star: Rocky Barnes

Sexiest Actress: Mandy Moore

Sexiest Fitspiration: Nikki Reed

Forever Sexy: Margot Robbie

Sexiest Red Carpet Look: Priyanka Chopra

Sexiest Entertainer: Taylor Swift

Sexiest Festival Style: Jamie Chung

LadyGaga

PHOTO BY ERIK VOAKE/COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL
Lady Gaga, who is headling the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, was voted Sexiest Songstress.

Sexiest Sense of Humor: Billie Lourd

Sexiest Smile: Victoria Justice

Sexiest Cast: The Royals, E!

Sexiest Author: Chrissy Teigen, Cravings: Recipes  for All the Food You Want to Eat

Sexiest Style Risk-Taker: Vanessa Hudgens

Sexiest Breakout Star: Riley Keough

Sexiest Snapper: Catt Sadler

Sexiest Songstress: Lady Gaga

Sexiest U.S City: Palm Springs

Sexiest DJ: Alexandra Richards

Sexiest Street Style: Olivia Munn

Sexiest Rising Songstress: Bebe Rexha

Sexiest Mogul: Lauren Conrad, founder and  designer of LC Lauren Conrad, PaperCrown,  PaperCrown Bridesmaids and TheLittleMarket.com

Sexiest Late Night Host: James Corden

Sexiest Athlete: Julie Johnston

