Palm Springs Chosen Sexiest City

Palm Springs has been voted the sexiest city in Victoria’s Secret 2017 “What is Sexy” List.
As the authority on what is sexy, Victoria’s Secret has once again compiled its annual picks of the fiercest and most inspiring people in Hollywood, music, and sports who are at the top of their game. According to the company’s website, “These winners inspire us to work harder and keep it fierce every day, and that’s what is sexy to us.”
Chosen by public vote, Victoria’s Secret says recipients of the list constantly show the ultimate in female strength either by playing a superhero and an FBI agent, or building a fashion and design empire.
To round out the 2017 list of sexy stars, Victoria’s Secret asked fans via Twitter for their Sexiest Social Star picks.
This year’s Fan Vote Category Winners, include:
Sexiest Fitness Star: Tone It Up
Sexiest Beauty Star: Desi Perkins
Sexiest Fashion Star: Rocky Barnes
Sexiest Actress: Mandy Moore
Sexiest Fitspiration: Nikki Reed
Forever Sexy: Margot Robbie
Sexiest Red Carpet Look: Priyanka Chopra
Sexiest Entertainer: Taylor Swift
Sexiest Festival Style: Jamie Chung
PHOTO BY ERIK VOAKE/COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL
Lady Gaga, who is headling the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, was voted Sexiest Songstress.
Sexiest Sense of Humor: Billie Lourd
Sexiest Smile: Victoria Justice
Sexiest Cast: The Royals, E!
Sexiest Author: Chrissy Teigen, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat
Sexiest Style Risk-Taker: Vanessa Hudgens
Sexiest Breakout Star: Riley Keough
Sexiest Snapper: Catt Sadler
Sexiest Songstress: Lady Gaga
Sexiest U.S City: Palm Springs
Sexiest DJ: Alexandra Richards
Sexiest Street Style: Olivia Munn
Sexiest Rising Songstress: Bebe Rexha
Sexiest Mogul: Lauren Conrad, founder and designer of LC Lauren Conrad, PaperCrown, PaperCrown Bridesmaids and TheLittleMarket.com
Sexiest Late Night Host: James Corden
Sexiest Athlete: Julie Johnston