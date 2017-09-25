Palm Springs Life joined forces with FIND Food Bank Sept. 21 to fight hunger in the Coachella Valley by participating in “Rock & Box” where staff members, family, and friends volunteered to put together packages of food that will be distributed to families in need in the Coachella Valley.

“Rock & Box” is part of Hunger Action Month where people all over the nation stand together with Feeding America to take action and bring attention to the reality of food insecurity.

Unbeknownst to many, one in five people in the Coachella Valley do not have, at all times, access to adequate amounts of nutritious, safe food to meet their basic needs.

FIND Food Bank

83775 Citrus Ave.

Indio 92201

760-775-3663

findfoodbank.org