Palm Springs Life recently brought together the best of the Coachella Valley’s medical profession for an elegant reception hosted by El Paseo Jewelers and owner Raju Mehta.

In the July issue of Palm Springs Life, more than 100 leading practitioners in over 30 specialties were recognized. The magazine partnered with Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare and research and information company, which institutes a rigorous screening process to produce a list of physicians most highly regarded by their peers.

At the reception, the doctors enjoyed scrumptious hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Il Corso on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Each doctor received an exquisitely framed and personalized Palm Springs Life Top Doctors cover and a generous gift certificate from El Paseo Jewlers.

A list of the Top Doctors Guide is available HERE.

El Paseo Fine Jewelers

73520 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-773-1040

elpaseojewelers.com

Photography by Gregg Felsen