The Palm Springs Cultural Center and Friends of the Palm Springs Library have collaborated on a new speaker series, Palm Springs Speaks, set to start in November.

Three dynamic events are planned for the inaugural year, featuring a diverse selection of internationally known speakers. With a focus on literacy and the cultural arts, this series will benefit both the Palm Springs Cultural Center and the Friends of the Palm Springs Library equally.

Here is a breakdown of the speakers:



Nov. 14: Dan Savage

Savage is a writer, TV personality, and activist best known for his political and social commentary, as well as his honest approach to sex, love, and relationships. “Savage Law,” is syndicated in newspapers and websites throughout the world. He is the editorial director of The Stranger, Seattle’s weekly alternative newspaper, and his writing has appeared in publications including The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, GQ, Rolling Stone, The Onion, and on Salon.com. Savage and his husband, Terry Miller, are also the creators of the It Gets Better Project, a global movement to inspire hope for LGBT youth facing harassment.



Feb. 3, 2018: Deepak Chopra, MD, FACP

Dr. Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation and co-founder of The Chopra Center for Wellbeing, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, and is board certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Clinical Professor at UCSD Medical School, researcher, Neurology and Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.



Chopra is the author of more than 85 books translated into over 43 languages, including 25 New York Times bestsellers. His ground breaking book, Super Genes, co-authored with Dr. Rudolph Tanzi focuses on the new genetics and is revolutionizing how we understand ourselves and the health of those around us. The World Post and The Huffington Post global internet survey ranked Chopra No. 17 influential thinker in the world and No. 1 in medicine.