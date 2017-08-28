“There’s the competition, of course,” he says. “But at the end of the day, we’re mostly out here for the camaraderie, you know. We cheer the other guys on — even though we really do want to beat them!”

Williams has come out on top several times, winning three Senior Sarazen titles and capping off the year with both a resounding seven-stroke win in the Palm Springs Tour Championship and a healthy margin of victory in his flight’s Player of the Year race.

The formidable game Williams brings to Am Tour tournaments these days isn’t the one he arrived with on tour. “I have improved so much, thanks to being out here,” he says. “I don’t make a lot of birdies, but I’ve learned to think my way around a course and keep the big numbers off my card.”

There is, however, an aspect of Williams’ play that doesn’t show up on his scorecard, and that’s why VanNatta singles him out. After posting a hot opening-round 83 in the Tour Championship a few weeks ago, the burly Williams found the even-hotter August afternoon catching up with him. And down he suddenly went in the post-round clubhouse, eventually spending several hours that Saturday evening hooked to an emergency room IV line. “Believe me, my girlfriend did not want me to play,” he says.

Sporting a burgeoning face-plant shiner, Williams persevered to shoot a field-best 81 and secure that championship crown. “It’s just so inspiring,” VanNatta says. “A little bit crazy, maybe, but inspiring. Like the Am Tour, I guess,” she adds with a laugh. “Just like the Am Tour.”

Golf Channel Am Tour’s National and Senior National Championships, Sept. 10–13, and Sept. 16–19, respectively, at four Rancho Mirage golf courses: the Pete Dye and Gary Player courses at The Westin Mission Hills, and the Pete Dye Challenge and Dinah Shore Tournament courses at Mission Hills Country Club.

For more information, visit nationalchampionship.gcamtour.com.