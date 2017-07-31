Patio furnishings of the ’80s and ’90s, like their predecessors, remained basic: a simple set typically included a table and four chairs, perhaps with an umbrella and a nearby chaise lounge. Today, pieces are elaborate, sophisticated, and sometimes as pricey as their indoor cousins.

Kristine believes the outdoor furnishings business was further propelled in the early 2000s when Architectural Digest featured on its cover a new line from Brown Jordan photographed at a palatial Malibu home owned by Cher. The image introduced the world simultaneously to the Havana collection and to woven resin. It looked great. It was resistant to the sun. And it became an instant hit. Kristine Schultz notes that unlike other materials such as metal, which must be renewed with powder coats to maintain quality, resin is highly durable. “The biggest evolution is woven resin that looks like wicker, yet has the same high quality as interior furniture.”

Mark Nichols, owner of Mark Nichols Interiors in Palm Springs, also observes the “variety, durability, and luxe feeling” of contemporary materials. “Technology has created the ability to produce fabrics that look like chenille, velvet, and mohair,” he says. “[They] can be sculptured or have patterns or photographic prints.”

Elaborating on architecture’s role in determining how people live, Lockyer asserts that “a strong connection to the natural environment” is key. The residences he designs embody this sensibility. They contain alfresco spaces providing a protected yet open living area that seem one with the interior layout. “Outdoor materials must repeat the design of the interiors,” he says. By extending design elements such as the ceiling and flooring, he ensures continuity from the inside out. When Lockyer’s firm handles the architecture for a home, it also designs the landscape to further the sense of cohesion. “We all need places to go … whether gardens or private areas,” says Lockyer. It’s something he accomplishes by “creating little nodes of activity, places to wander, explore, and retreat for privacy