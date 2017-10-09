“The new Museum will be a state-of-the-art- facility with a basket-starter shape incorporated in its architectural design and a dome-element in the Grand Lobby,” said Julia Bussinger, Director of the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum. “It will adhere to the best museum environmental standards to display and take care of our collections, and host world traveling exhibitions. This is an exciting time. My staff and I are ready for the opportunities ahead of us, and we will work diligently to convey the living culture continuum.”

The Spa includes approximately 40,000 square feet to celebrate the ancient healing waters of Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring with treatments rooms, men and women’s bathhouses, a tranquility garden, a salon, fitness center and outdoor mineral pools.

The water from the Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring is estimated to be upwards of 12,000 years old and is truly unique as it contains a mineral make-up that has not been found anywhere else in the world. The Tribe has shared the healing water with visitors for more than 100 years. This new Spa will be the fifth bathhouse or spa at the site, with the first one operating in the late 1880s.

The Oasis Trail will meander between the Museum and Spa and will include terraces, a waterfall, sandy beach, fire pit and meditation labyrinth.

Building upon the traditions of the Agua Caliente people and the world-renowned natural features of their ancestral lands, the new Agua Caliente Cultural Center will encompass a wide-range of experiences and learning opportunities that conveys the values and legacy of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

As an integral part of the strategic Vision Agua Caliente process that the Tribe initiated several years ago, the Cultural Center will serve as a cornerstone to the long term goals of the Tribe, and has been designed to be woven into the Master Plan that the Agua Caliente have established for their home in downtown Palm Springs.

“This Cultural Center will allow us to reconnect to our own cultural heritage while sharing it with others,” Grubbe said.