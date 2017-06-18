While the Coachella Valley is known for its striking examples of midcentury modern and Spanish architecture, it’s also home to many bold and innovative contemporary designs.
For 119 Waterford Circle in Rancho Mirage, architect Guy Dreier designed a 4,500-square-foot airy, sculptural house that plays with proportion and light. While Dreier — who is the son of noted Swiss architect Eduard Dreier — has designed projects internationally and throughout the U.S., he actually lives locally in Indian Wells.
“His style is geometrically artistic to me, but at the same time very functional and livable,” says Mike Patakas, a realtor at The Agency and a co-agent for the $1,895,000 listing. “Scale, wall curves, walls of glass, sharp angles — [it’s] timeless in that it can easily translate to modern looks for years to come due to its dramatic entry and flat lines contrasting with soaring angle lines.”
The current owner purchased the three-bedroom, four-bath home just after it was completed in 2005.
“This property is living art — it is not comparable to most builds as its complexities still fascinate every time I enter,” says realtor Mike Patakas.
As he’s done with many of his other projects, Dreier designed several of the furnishings specifically for the property. “Because his spaces and architectural elements are unique, carefully selecting the furnishings with the proper proportions is crucial,” says Patakas. “The furnishings are luxurious, comfortable, custom, quality, and do not compete with the overall scale of the space.”
Patakas notes that among the home’s many special features are a master closet that has a Scandinavian Modern feel — minimalistic in design but robust in storage options. “[It’s] a large space and has glass-faced built-ins,” he says. “It makes one want to rethink how organized their own closet truly is and fits the overall theme of the property with its great display of lines.”
The house has two guest rooms that are adjacent to each other, each with large closets, sliders that open up to the backyard, and spacious en-suite bathrooms.
“The property was designed for indoor/outdoor living [and faces] south for the most preferred sun exposure,” says Patakas. “A private, covered exterior living area with gas fire pit and the angular pool and spa is also a great vantage point to be able to appreciate the home’s architecture.”
The kitchen has a large island with a cooktop, high-end stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.
For more information, contact Mike Patakas at The Agency, 760-808-5400, [email protected], or Maria Patakas at The Agency, 760-464-4650, [email protected]
Glass walls maximize the views. The fireplace is dominated by a large granite slab. The floors throughout the home’s common areas are travertine.
The shape of the pool and spa complement the home’s angular architecture.