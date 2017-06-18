While the Coachella Valley is known for its striking examples of midcentury modern and Spanish architecture, it’s also home to many bold and innovative contemporary designs.

For 119 Waterford Circle in Rancho Mirage, architect Guy Dreier designed a 4,500-square-foot airy, sculptural house that plays with proportion and light. While Dreier — who is the son of noted Swiss architect Eduard Dreier — has designed projects internationally and throughout the U.S., he actually lives locally in Indian Wells.