When photographer Chari Godakanka agreed to be the artist-in-residence for a joint venture between Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) and the city to showcase the city’s diverse community in photos, he drew from his own background.

Born in Tri Lanka, a tiny multicultural island outside of India, to a Catholic mother and a Buddhist father, Godakanka says, “We had some great conversations about religion growing up.”

Through his professional photography experience, Godakanda learned that every face can tell a story. Now it was his charge to engage five Palm Springs High School students to capture the city’s diverse community in a single photo exhibit.

“Portraits of a City,” the recent student photography exhibit held June 8–10 at the Julianna Poldi Gallery at the Backstreet Art District in Palm Springs, showcased 20 black-and-white portraits of local residents.

“The time seemed right for the theme of this project now that our country is so politically divided, says Louisa Castrodale, arts coordinator at PSUSD.