“You are right on time,” says Udo Kier, the screen legend vampire and seducer, the international traveler who speaks four languages, and the owner of the 1965-built Francis F. Crocker Library in Palm Springs where he has lived for a decade.

Punctuality is code for “bred with manners” in German, and I breathe a sigh of relief as we walk to the front door. The old book depository slot sits snug in the wall to its left; a plaque of dedication with the mayor’s name hangs on the right. Through the door, we enter Udo’s world.

The space hits all at once. Tall, wide, and free of any walls, this box opens to countless surprises. A formal walk down its middle aisle feels ceremonial.

Abundant furniture, passionately collected, rises on the right and the left. A mod chandelier dangles its colored cylinders, centered above our heads. Loosely I count three living areas, two dining sets, two desks, and four more chandeliers, plus nearly every classic midcentury silhouette of arcing floor lamp, table lamp, and accent lamp.