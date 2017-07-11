Scott Cole has trained celebrities like Christian Bale and Barry Manilow. He’s appeared in Abs of Steel 2 for Men, and created his own DVD series, Discover Tai Chi, which has sold more than 1 million copies.

It was his success on the national stage that also brought him to the desert in the late 1980s.

“When I won the National Aerobic championship in 1987 on ESPN, one of the prizes was a week for two to the all-new JW Marriott Desert Springs in Palm Desert,” Cole recalls. “Our National Championship team actually performed there in the spa. I remember Gerald and Betty Ford were there…..and I thought, ‘this place is cool’.”

Cole gave that prize to his parents, and he joined them for a couple of nights driving in from his home in Los Angeles. “We tooled around in my 1984 Le Baron convertible,” he shares, laughing. “It was so much fun, and my dad died the next year, so the memories of that trip are priceless. I bought a condo here in 1996, while still living in LA, and like many us, fell in love with those mountains, and moved here full-time in 1999.”

Turns out Cole was able to put his national reputation to work in the desert and his latest position is tai chi instructor with Desert Clinic Pain Institute in Rancho Mirage. Cole shares how he is putting his experiences to work for his patients, and looks back at his journey to the desert.

VIDEO: Watch Scott Cole direct and talk about one of his classes.