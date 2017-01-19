Melissa Neiderman recalls watching the Jerry Lewis Telethon for the Muscular Distrophy Association as a child, thinking even then that she wanted to give back.

“I always had to watch and give something,” she says. “I was entranced by what he (Jerry Lewis) did.”

Neiderman grew up in the Catskills, a small upstate New York community that has, historically, been known as a destination for entertainers. It was in her hometown by chance that she was able to meet Lewis, who she says is one of her earliest philanthropic inspirations.