The Residential Scene

It’s been in the works for a while but now it’s official. Award-winning builder Del Webb is developing a 55 and older community in Rancho Mirage. Upon completion, Del Webb at Rancho Mirage will consist of up to 1,200 single-family detached homes. The 320-acre site is located at the northeast corner of Dinah Shore Drive and Los Alamos Road directly across from The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa. The 320-acre site is located at the northeast corner of Dinah Shore Drive and Los Alamos Road directly across from The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa. Conveniently, the existing Westin traffic signal will serve double-duty and manage vehicles heading into or out of the new active adult community’s main entry. Not that Del Webb would have blinked if a traffic signal weren’t already in place. The addition of one would simply have been added to the list of all the other improvements the developer plans to make along Dinah Shore and Los Alamos — attractive improvements like a perimeter wall, thoughtfully designed landscaping, and the undergrounding of utility poles that will enhance both the project and the overall community.

The main entry to Del Webb at Rancho Mirage will be quite spectacular. The driveway leading up to the guard gate will be two football fields in length away from Dinah Shore, and a football field wide at the midsection, all accentuated by water-efficient landscaping. Inside the gates, a series of ravines and green belts ensure there will be plenty of open space — 85 acres of the project’s total acreage, in fact — in addition to residents’ own private yard space. A pond with surrounding walkway, waterfall features, and themed bridges will serve as a focal point and be visible from the clubhouse. All the usual resort-style amenities Del Webb is renowned for will of course be present — a state-of-the-art fitness center, both a covered and a noncovered swimming pool, tennis courts, pickleball, bocce ball, putting green, meeting rooms, and other gathering spaces for events and parties. The list goes on.

Del Webb at Rancho Mirage potential homebuyers will be able to visit the model home complex located directly across from the clubhouse come spring 2018, when construction is expected to be complete. There will be 10 residential floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,800 square feet. However, the 10 basic floor plans represent only a fraction of all the choices available. There are also three distinct elevations and a total of 20 differing exterior color and material combinations. “Attention to detail is important to the City of Rancho Mirage,” says City Planning Manager Bud Kopp. “Even though these are production unit homes, we believe there is substantial diversity in the floor plans, options, elevations, colors, and materials. There’s even a front yard landscape palate from which homeowners can pick and choose which types of trees and shrubs they want. They’ll be able to really customize their home environment.” The City of Rancho Mirage Architectural Review Board weighed in on many of the proposed home details. For example, since many of the backs of homes will face the greenbelt and walking trails, they insisted that rear façades include details like gable treatments and shutters. “It’s the kind of thoughtful attention to detail that the city is known for,” concludes Kopp.