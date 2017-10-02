Rancho Mirage Art Affaire Signals Start to Season

The sound of musicians tuning their instruments, the sight of artists angling to best display their work — if it’s November, it’s got to be the Rancho Mirage Art Affaire. Now celebrating its 17th year, this premier event — which takes place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4–5 — heralds the beginning of the valley’s art festival season.
Art and music lovers near and far know to head to Rancho Mirage Community Park for a fun-filled weekend. The venue is spectacular, and admission and parking are free!
Why not make a day of it? While the sun shines bright, stroll the park’s grassy areas lined with canopy-shaded artists who come from all over the Southwest to display evidence of their talent.
One, two, and three-dimensional art forms ranging from photography to sculpture, painting to jewelry, printmaking to metal work, plus many other disciplines line the aisles. Something among the offerings is bound to catch your eye and, possibly, be just the piece you’ve been seeking for your home, garden, or office space.
The Lao Tizer band takes the stage Nov. 4.
The José Neto Band closes out the Rancho Mirage Art Affaire at 4 p.m. Nov. 5.
As the sun slides lower in the sky, music takes center stage. The magnificent amphitheater at Rancho Mirage Community Park enhances all musical performances, and the jazz lineup scheduled to appear at Art Affaire will be no exception. Fortify yourself throughout the day with food and beverages available for purchase from several Rancho Mirage restaurant vendors. Indulge in an adult libation or two from the Beer and Wine Garden operated once again by the Rancho Mirage Rotary Club.
Up-and-coming saxophone sensation and hometown boy Chase Huna kicks off musical proceedings Saturday at 2 p.m. leading up to a performance by the always captivating Lao Tizer Band at 4 p.m. The Band’s multifaceted world fusion sound takes you places you never thought jazz could go. On Sunday, local duo The Smooth Brothers command the stage at 2 p.m., warming the boards for a scintillating performance at 4 p.m. by the José Neto Band. Brazilian-born, classically trained guitarist and composer José Neto is a longtime collaborator with Steve Winwood and is currently on tour with him. Neto and his own well-seasoned band are sure to close the weekend out on a high note.
Make Rancho Mirage Art Affaire one of your first forays as the social whirl heats up this season. The creativity and musical artistry on display will astound you, the refreshment choices are sure to please, and the setting is beyond compare.
spotlight on artist jutta mayrl
Curiosity about other cultures motivated Austrian-born artist Jutta Mayrl to travel and live in places like Australia and Africa in her youth. Africa, in particular, stirred her creative tendencies, and lacking proper supplies, she made art with media as mundane as wall paint. She eventually immigrated to America and forged a lengthy career working in retail sales at Nordstrom.
PHOTO BY MARK DAVIDSON
A glance at Jutta Mayrl’s current portfolio indicates Africa’s strong influence. But it also reflects a response to people’s love of bright color and wild animals.
Her passion for art never left, so rather than retire, she started painting once again. At first, Mayrl worked in oils, and her canvases were near photographic images of golf courses and florals. Later she turned to watercolors and then to the medium she primarily works in now: acrylics. “My travels and other artists continue to inspire me,” she says. And like any gifted salesperson, she listens to people’s desires.
A glance at Mayrl’s current portfolio indicates Africa’s strong influence. But it also reflects a response to people’s love of bright color and wild animals. “I started these for fun but people seem to like them. They like them for their children, they like them for themselves.” Recently, this talented artist began to paint ocean creatures and has plans to explore other life forms. Mayrl’s colorful interpretations of animal life satisfy her creative yearnings and her many ardent followers.
Rancho Mirage Art Affaire takes place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4–5, 2017, at Rancho Mirage Community Park, 71560 San Jacinto Drive. Hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. daily. Parking can be found on-site, in designated off-site parking lots, and along San Jacinto Drive. Limited seating will be available. Lawn chairs and blankets will be permitted. Please note that coolers, pets, outside food and beverages, and smoking and vaping are not allowed in the amphitheater.