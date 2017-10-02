Rancho Mirage Art Affaire Signals Start to Season

The sound of musicians tuning their instruments, the sight of artists angling to best display their work — if it’s November, it’s got to be the Rancho Mirage Art Affaire. Now celebrating its 17th year, this premier event — which takes place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4–5 — heralds the beginning of the valley’s art festival season.

Art and music lovers near and far know to head to Rancho Mirage Community Park for a fun-filled weekend. The venue is spectacular, and admission and parking are free!

Why not make a day of it? While the sun shines bright, stroll the park’s grassy areas lined with canopy-shaded artists who come from all over the Southwest to display evidence of their talent.

One, two, and three-dimensional art forms ranging from photography to sculpture, painting to jewelry, printmaking to metal work, plus many other disciplines line the aisles. Something among the offerings is bound to catch your eye and, possibly, be just the piece you’ve been seeking for your home, garden, or office space.