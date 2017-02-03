Eric Saarinen wants to introduce you to his father. But there was a time when he was reluctant to make that connection known.

When Eric was 12, his parents divorced, leaving him resentful toward his father, Eero, a neo-futuristic Finnish architect. Eero designed the famous Tulip Chair with Charles Eames in 1940, which was and is still being produced by Knoll, and may be less known for designing structures like St. Louis’ Gateway Arch. Eero left Eric’s mother, Lillian, for his second wife Aline with whom he had a son named Eames, named after his best friend, Charles.

Filmmakers Peter Rosen (director) and Robert Ziegleman (associate producer) wanted to put Eero Saarinen’s life on film, and asked Eric for an interview. He was reluctant at first. His father died in 1961 when Eric was 19, leaving seven years where father and son had only summers together to try and reconcile. He began reading his father’s letters that are now housed at the Smithsonian. “I could see that he really loved this woman. I then reconsidered and went back [to the filmmakers],” Eric says.