Mount San Jacinto may be looking down at the hottest property in town, Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs, but its view is rightfully tinged with a shade of envy. For the first time in Palm Springs history, a hotel is about to afford guests desert vistas that rival those to be had atop the mountain itself.

The much anticipated seven-story Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs is now nearing completion (opening is slated for later this fall) and while it’s nowhere near as tall as the top of old San Jacinto, the boutique-style hotel will nevertheless redefine the topography of downtown Palm Springs. For starters, it’ll have the only rooftop swimming pool in town, from which you’ll be able to take in views of the rugged slopes behind you, the sea of palm trees in every other direction, and the windmills off in the distance. It’s all looking very cool indeed.