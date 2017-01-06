Visitors to the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon are no doubt wowed by the stellar views from its 27-story tower—the tallest building in all of Riverside County. But the casino recently upped the wow factor quite a bit with the opening of its sophisticated, 26th floor lounge, The Drum Room.

Previously known as Club 360 and used as a lounge and meeting area, the space has undergone a dramatic reimagining in the hands of designer Kenneth Ussenko, who runs an international design and branding company that specializes in hospitality, as well as commercial and residential projects.

Ussenko has a film industry background and he notes that his passion for storytelling is a constant principle in all of his designs. “Every design decision, every wall, every chair, every doorway has a story,” he says.