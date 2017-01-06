A full house celebrated the magic of the season at Vicky’s of Santa Fe in Indian Wells as director and pianist Trini Garza’s masterfully crafted a vocal masterpiece holiday show. With a Broadway credited cast of four, “Rockin’ the Holidays” shaked up some hits new and old, including Sting’s Little Drummer Boy, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas, and Three Dog Night’s Joy to the World.



The 2017 Show Supper Club Series at Vicky’s of Santa Fe is an array of Broadway style song and dance shows from Live It Up Productions, featuring Broadway credited performers and music artists. In Vicky’s efforts to keep the arts as an integral part of our culture and community, a portion of the series sales proceeds benefit music education and a donation will be made to The Muses and Patroness Circle of the McCallum Theatre.

The Muses and Patroness Circle raise money from fundraising activities and dues to directly support McCallum Theatre Institute, the education division of McCallum Theatre. The Institute provides children from across the Coachella Valley and the High Desert with the opportunity to attend world-class theater, dance and musical performances at the McCallum and in their schools.

Upcoming Shows and Series dates include: Feb. 8, “Hooray for Hollywood” and March 8, “Jersey Gold”. The evening starts at 6:30 p.m. when the doors open followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m.

Vicky’s of Santa Fe

45-100 Club Drive

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-345-9770

www.vickysofsantafe.com

Photography by Pat Krause