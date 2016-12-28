A chance to meet movie makers informally at restaurants and opportunities for wood-fire romance against a backdrop of mountain scenery attracts another set of film fans to the Idyllwild International Film Festival each January. Billed as one of California’s fastest growing indie movie showcases, the event, now in its 8th year, will run Jan. 5-15, up from seven days last year. Over 130 films will represent filmmakers from as far away as Hong Kong, the UK, India, Iran and Kosovo, as well as the United States.

Festival founder Stephen Savage says hosting the event in January brings much needed revenue to this tiny mountain economy in one of its slowest months. Though the Idyllwild Film Fest overlaps with Palms Springs International Film Festival, Savage says he holds it in the second week in January during one of winter’s driest months — important for a mountain town. Measurable snow has only fallen once in the event’s history.