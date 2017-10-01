Run with Los Muertos Hits 5th Year

In its 5th year, Run with Los Muertos continues to be one of the most unique, inspiring, art-filled, and entertaining 5-kilometer night runs in the nation.

This Dia de Los Muertos Block Party in the heart of Old Town Coachella features the 5K run, live music, art show, and beer garden starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 4.



In honor of a passed loved one, join hundreds of runners and thousands of spectators from throughout the country at this unique health and culture event. Live music, neon lights, burning candles, painted faces, on-course entertainment promises to make the Run with Los Muertos a fun and fulfilling Saturday night. Who will you run for?



This year a special celebration will take place to honor the race’s fifth year.

An art walk features large scale installations and altars created by local artists and agencies. The designs of Paola Villaseñor aka Panca, 2017 Artist of the Year, adorn the event T-shirt and poster.

The three entertainment stages will be headlined by the legendary El Chicano and also include Buye Pongo, Courtland, Eevaan Tre, Ocho Ojos, Femme A and Ana Brown. The community stage will feature bands from the AMP Music Camp.



The Beer Garden will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight serving award winning craft brews and barbecue from Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse in Rancho Mirage.



The event once again benefits Raices Cultura, a Coachella based youth art organization.



Run with Los Muertos is a proud member of CV Days of Los Muertos, a collaboration of community agencies providing education, arts, and fitness programming throughout the Coachella Valley.

The entry fee includes a T-shirt and post-run beverage. T-shirt are guaranteed for pre-registered runners only. The first 150 entrants to register will have the name of their loved one added to the event T-shirt. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age/team category.



To register, visit runwithlosmuertos.com