It could be the fact that the local tribe visits the ranch and walks the 40 acres with incense and oils. It could be the tranquility of the neighboring farms and heightened sounds of local songbirds and owls. Or it could be King’s enhanced outlook on life and willingness to give.

The group of young men would wake before the sun came up and go on nature hikes with their sponsors. They would come back to Chateau Relaxo and get some schoolwork in, have some breakfast, and just hang out around the pool and in King’s studio.

“They just lost themselves in the studio,” recalls King. “And you could see them forget about all their problems.”

King has taken cues on how to help people from his multiple trips to Costa Rica over the past 12 years. You can satisfy just about any vice you want there. But it’s not as attractive because it’s not hidden. It’s not taboo.

“When the kids get here in recovery, it’s like, dude you can do whatever you want,” King says. “If you wanna sneak around and get high and then come back and act like nothing’s going on … there’s nowhere to go. It’s like, the desert out here, it’s gonna deal with you.”

Ronnie treats them like adults, and with respect.

“I don’t say a lot. I don’t do a lot. I just enjoy the air. And at some point, they just get right.”

Respect runs deep in ancient Native American spirituality and it was apparent this was one of the big lessons that Windward Way, the tribe, and King gently taught the young men at Chateau Relaxo.

King is currently in the process of working on what he calls “Chateau Relaxo, part two.”

In Costa Rica, he’s now not only producing records for some of the area’s major artists, he’s also completed two Costa Rican movie scores. King has made impressive connections and is now setting up an infrastructure, much like the charitable one he contributes to here in the desert. It will be a place for people to express their musical ability and do it at a level that is competitive with the rest of the world.

King connected with Costa Rican actor Mauricio Amuy to help with his charity, Turismo Con Sentido, which translates to “tourism with sense.” The charity works with restaurants and hotels to give a portion of proceeds to Puntarenas, a port city near San José. King and Turismo Con Sentido bring food, clothes, and toys to kids in need.

“When the kids see us coming, man, there will be 50 kids just running at us ’cause they know we got stuff,” King says. “But they’re really cool! And a lot of them play music.”

King’s plans for the Costa Rican ranch are similar to what he’s done with his ranch in Thermal. It will be a refuge where those in need and those with an interest in music can relax, record, reconnect, and rejuvenate. Together with developer Alex Urbaniak and business owner Dan Hirt, King plans to help young ticos and ticas in need.

“It starts from the music,” says King. “Whatever the music, is where the charity follows.”

The 360-degree ocean-view Black Stallion Eco Park & Estates in Tamarindo is a full-service ranch with 35 horses, zip lining, and an amazing barbecue space. The dreamy paradise is a perfect place for King’s next “help and healing” project. Urbaniak and Hirt are majority owners. King has land there and is building a recording studio on the ranch.

The producer hasn’t forgotten those who have helped him and it’s one of the many reasons he is now so active in giving back.

“When I went to Hollywood, I was privileged to be around the biggest guys in the industry. I had a need for a resource. I was just a guy from Indio who played the keyboards really good, and that was about it,” says King. “But I met a guy named Jerry Heller, who was the biggest rap manager in the world … he saw something in me.”

As the members of C-Money & The Players and I watched the tribal ceremony from picnic benches, we knew we were witnessing something extraordinary.

The band members celebrated their successful recording of “Save Yourself” alongside the recovering young men who were letting go of their drug abuse. I felt the artistic and spiritual healing rise up with the beats from the drum circle.

It didn’t mean the damage never existed, just that the damage no longer controlled their lives. Something happens in the heart of a person who is with others who share similar stories.

Through King’s open home and heart, and Windward Way’s philosophy, the young men — and possibly countless more — have been given the tools to save themselves. These young men chose life.