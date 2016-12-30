Winter may be the “hot” social season in Palm Springs, but chilly air, low humidity, and abundant sunshine can wreak havoc with your own desert skin care. If you’re spending time outdoors on the golf course or hiking trails, you’ll need protective armor, says Dr. Ashton Kaidi, a Southern California–based plastic surgeon. “During winter months, UV [rays] can reflect off of sand and snow and can cause increased damage,” he explains. Kaidi recommends staying hydrated, using a humidifier at home, and adding a few drops of marula oil to your favorite moisturizer or sunscreen to prevent water loss. Here are some other products to stock in your beauty first-aid kit.
Add a few drops of this to your cleanser or sunscreen to lock in moisture. Marula Facial Oil. Sephora, Palm Desert.
A thin layer applied to clean, damp skin reduces inflammation and redness and boosts skin’s barrier function. PCA Skin Dual Action Redness Relief. pcaskin.com.
Hyaluronic acid plumps while minerals and “diamond dust” add a glow to dull complexions. Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer. Saks Fifth Avenue, Palm Desert, and Parker Palm Springs.
Manuka honey and myrrh extract heal dry, cracked lips and cheeks. Osmia Lip Repair. osmiaorganics.com.
Fruit enzymes and white willow bark naturally exfoliate dull, flaky skin. Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy resurfacing mask. H20 Closet, La Quinta.
The citrus scent is reminiscent of summer. Emollient texture acts as a barrier against winter. Soapwalla Body Oil. soapwallakitchen.com.
Olive-derived squalane oil and hyaluronic acid prevent water loss and maximize hydration. Indie Lee Squalene Facial Cream. Saks Fifth Avenue, Palm Desert.
Moisture-rich desert fig seed oils soothe sun- and wind-beaten skin. Amala Soothe Moisture Cream. amalabeauty.com.