Winter may be the “hot” social season in Palm Springs, but chilly air, low humidity, and abundant sunshine can wreak havoc with your own desert skin care. If you’re spending time outdoors on the golf course or hiking trails, you’ll need protective armor, says Dr. Ashton Kaidi, a Southern California–based plastic surgeon. “During winter months, UV [rays] can reflect off of sand and snow and can cause increased damage,” he explains. Kaidi recommends staying hydrated, using a humidifier at home, and adding a few drops of marula oil to your favorite moisturizer or sunscreen to prevent water loss. Here are some other products to stock in your beauty first-aid kit.