Jim Dover says he was always afraid of heights. “I remember being in the elevator in the Eiffel Tower and being terrified.”

Yet the Idyllwild outdoorsman is among thousands who visit Joshua Tree National Park each year to test themselves against massive quartz monzonite boulders. Scaling the boulders, one step at a time, is therapeutic in more than one way. Dover says he now has a whole new lease on life teaching others how to climb.

“I think I’ve found my calling,” he says.

Dover is a street bicyclist, mountain biker, motorcyclist, hiker, and camper. He has managed hiking and bicycling stores. But his love for climbing started just six years ago.

“One day I was at 200 feet and looking out at Garner Valley, then back at my anchor, and being chill about the whole thing,” he says. “I knew the anchor was solid and the equipment was up to the task of protecting my life.”