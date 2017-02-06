A golf course view from the 71,000 square foot conference center.

Once finished, fans of the former Bob Hope Classic host will no doubt revel in a recreated SilverRock golf experience. With the realigned back nine card soon to sport three par 3s, three par 4s, and three par 5s, the celebrated track will, in a sense, become a unique rarity across a national golf milieu which rarely sees dirt broken anymore.

“The first thing we have to do, because we’re losing the 18th hole, is we actually have to add another hole on the golf course, so we’re adding a new par-3 after hole 10,” Duncan details. “It will be a great par-3 with players teeing off at the edge of the Village Lake and hitting over part of the lake.”

Bringing an engaging water feature into play counts high among the rework highlights.

“Our current 13th hole will be converted to a par-5, which will become our 12th hole. We’re going to build a bridge which is going across this water feature to what is essentially an island, and that is going to become the back tee box for the new 12th.”

“And players will cross the water again to get to the other tee boxes,” Duncan continues. “What is now our 15th hole will become the 14th hole, and will also be a par-5. We’ll move that green a little bit east, farther away from the canal. Then, our current 12th will become our 17th hole, still a par-5, and we’ll move that green slightly.”