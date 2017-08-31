September 2017 Horoscopes

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

With current opportunities you are easily tempted to excess. But delayed gratification and an eye on tomorrow will reward you tenfold. Space out progressive ideas and avoid loss. Alliances must balance. Be aware.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Fixed income does not apply now. Revenue improves with elevated contacts. Impulsive interests cause you to revise perceptions and see a bigger picture. Short trips are fortuitous. Know your worth.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

After struggle and frustration, you can now free yourself from public opinion. You are deep in a lecture phase; the lab will come next year. Then, you will apply a new concept to a project. Happily collect data. You’re so close.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

It’s a hot time in the marketplace. You will succeed with tight contracts and healthy research. Associates share resources. Know you have seniority. Full-court press is the best plan. If not now, when? Go for it.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Micromanagement of your world will exhaust your energy reserves. Bite the bullet and hire talent that makes you more effective. Bravely jump into the fray and you will soon be rewarded. You are qualified to lead.

PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

It seems that the hard way is the only way now. You are tempted to swim away and are confronted with the reasons for your life purpose. Dedicate yourself to the absolute truth. You’re on the path.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Alliances bring expanded knowledge and possibilities of mutual benefit. Inspired moments can be useful in a creative environment. Build something from nothing, buoyed by strong contracts. A project with your DNA begins near the top.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Put the mask on first. Selfishness is necessary. Reassess your contribution and refuse distractions. Do not entertain the time-wasting drama of others. Unexpected connections are a power grid of growth.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

A career path takes on a spiritual dimension. You are motivated by belief, which creates miracles. Always be aware of the sacredness of your work and minister to all who need you. Realize victims are actually volunteers.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

Seek your own counsel in health matters. Being the biggest of the little kids is frustrating, but soon you’ll be one of the big kids. This will last for years; you will be given the hand up by those in power. Seek psychological strength.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

After a few years of intense emotional responsibilities, you can finally breathe. Self-awareness can lead to exciting new goals. A highly speculative venture that feels like play draws you in. You will feel alive and back in the game.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Look for emotional regeneration. Decide to reactivate habits from long ago. Simple behavior modification sets you free from childhood ghosts. Foundations for a prosperous future are subtle but real. Expect a breakthrough.

