The desert’s spas are justly known as some of the most soothing and luxurious in Southern California, and that excellence often carries a hefty price tag. But savvy spagoers know that —depending on the month, the day of the week, and the spa — there are great deals to be had on rejuvenating facials, tension-relieving massages, and lush body treatments.

We’ve rounded up some of the best at Greater Palm Springs spas.

Worth noting this month are the new September treatments debuting at Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. Though they are not discounted, they are simply scrumptious options to kick off the fall season. The sweetly scented Pumpkin Scrub and À la Mode Massage ($139) banishes free radicals with beta carotene and antioxidants and smooths skin with a rich blend of shea, cocoa, and mango butters. The Pumpkin Deep Cleansing Facial ($135) uses pumpkin, yogurt, and bentonite clay to purify, soften, and reduce the appearance of fine lines for fast results. The Butter Rum Pedicure ($59) exfoliates with brown sugar and hydrates parched feet with soothing butters enhanced with the aroma of butterscotch and dark rum.

Start the week off with Me Monday specials at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa’s Spa Las Palmas. The calming Cocomango Massage (regularly $145) and custom Deep Cleansing Facial (regularly $140) are both 50 minutes and discounted to $89 on Mondays. The express Mani/Pedi (regularly $80) is also available as an add-on service for $50 when booked on discount day along with one of the other treatments.

Tuesdays and Thursdays are the days to save at Azure Spa at the Palm Springs Riviera, with a $99 Swedish Massage (regularly $125) on Tuesdays and a $105 Classic Hydration Facial (regularly $130) on Thursdays. Both deals are good through Oct. 21.