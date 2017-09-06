The desert’s spas are justly known as some of the most soothing and luxurious in Southern California, and that excellence often carries a hefty price tag. But savvy spagoers know that —depending on the month, the day of the week, and the spa — there are great deals to be had on rejuvenating facials, tension-relieving massages, and lush body treatments.
We’ve rounded up some of the best at Greater Palm Springs spas.
Worth noting this month are the new September treatments debuting at Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. Though they are not discounted, they are simply scrumptious options to kick off the fall season. The sweetly scented Pumpkin Scrub and À la Mode Massage ($139) banishes free radicals with beta carotene and antioxidants and smooths skin with a rich blend of shea, cocoa, and mango butters. The Pumpkin Deep Cleansing Facial ($135) uses pumpkin, yogurt, and bentonite clay to purify, soften, and reduce the appearance of fine lines for fast results. The Butter Rum Pedicure ($59) exfoliates with brown sugar and hydrates parched feet with soothing butters enhanced with the aroma of butterscotch and dark rum.
Start the week off with Me Monday specials at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa’s Spa Las Palmas. The calming Cocomango Massage (regularly $145) and custom Deep Cleansing Facial (regularly $140) are both 50 minutes and discounted to $89 on Mondays. The express Mani/Pedi (regularly $80) is also available as an add-on service for $50 when booked on discount day along with one of the other treatments.
Tuesdays and Thursdays are the days to save at Azure Spa at the Palm Springs Riviera, with a $99 Swedish Massage (regularly $125) on Tuesdays and a $105 Classic Hydration Facial (regularly $130) on Thursdays. Both deals are good through Oct. 21.
The Spring Resort & Day Spa has a fall spa and shop special Monday through Thursday, Sept. 11 to Dec. 21. The $542 package price includes two nights in a deluxe poolside room, two Swedish Massages, a $50 gift card, and a VIP coupon book for Desert Hills Premium Outlets (regularly $570). One-night packages are also available.
At Studio M Salon & Spa, enjoy $20 off any 60- or 90-minute massage Monday through Thursday. Additional deals, good any day of the week through September, are available for clients such as a 10 percent discount on three or more treatments booked for the same time and $20 off all facials.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SPRING RESORT & DAY SPA
The Spring Resort & Day Spa has plenty of hammocks to recharge after a day of shopping.
The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage offers weekday specials Monday through Thursday. The Relaxation Swedish Massage uses light to moderate pressure and a blend of essential oils to smooth out those knots of tension. The Custom Facial is tailored to each client’s specific skin concerns, aiming to purify, hydrate, and smooth. Each 50-minute treatment (regularly $145) is available for $120 with the discount.
Any day of the week, Spa Esmeralda at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa is giving a 15 percent discount on the total regular price of three or more 50- or 80-minute treatments chosen from its extensive à la carte menu. To truly treat yourself, book the Desert Duo, a combination of the Swedish Massage and Deep Cleansing Facial for $250 (regularly $290 when purchased separately).
Resources
Azure Spa at the Riviera Palm Springs
1600 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92262
760-327-8311
rivierapalmsprings.com
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44400 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-836-1265
marriott.com/spas/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa/spa-esmeralda/5014762/services.mi
Spa Las Palmas at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
41000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-568-2727
omnihotels.com/hotels/palm-springs-rancho-las-palmas/spa
The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage
68900 Frank Sinatra Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-321-8282
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/rancho-mirage
The Spring Resort & Spa
12699 Reposo Way
Desert Hot Springs 92240
760-251-6700
the-spring.com
Studio M Salon & Spa
2465 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92264
760-327-9000
studiomsalonandspa.com
Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
32250 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-202-2121
hotwatercasino.com/spa